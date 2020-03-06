Coronavirus : Death toll rises to 3,042 in China, Over 80,000 infected

China on Friday reported 30 more deaths due to new Coronavirus, raising the death toll 3,042 in the country. The total number of confirmed cases have been jumped to over 80,000.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for ‘undiminished vigilance’ on Thursday, saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress.

Over 81 countries have been affected by the novel Coronavirus while countries like Argentina, Chile, Poland, and Ukraine are the new additions in the list. More than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus globally, the vast majority in China.

South Korea confirmed 438 more cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of infections to 5,766, according to Yonhap News Agency.