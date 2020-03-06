Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases in South Korea rises to 6,284

South Korea confirmed a total of 6,284 coronavirus cases on Friday, up by 196 cases from late Thursday.

The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said seven more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total to 42.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province, in late December 2019 and has since spread worldwide. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.