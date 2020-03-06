Covid-19: Number of people infected with coronavirus touches 100,000

The world has been witnessing one of the biggest crisis in the name of Covid-19. The coronavirus outbreak has shattered the globe literally. Meanwhile the, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 100,000 on Friday.

China reported 143 new cases Friday. The second hardest-hit country, South Korea has reported 505 additional cases Friday, down from a high of 851 on Tuesday. Iran has counted more than 3,500 cases and at least 107 deaths.

The problem has now shifted to Europe – where Italy, Germany and France had the most cases – and beyond. Italy had 148 fatalities, making it the deadliest site for the virus outside China. And in the United States, more than 230 cases were reported.

The 100,000 figure of infections – likely to be passed on Friday – is largely symbolic, but a milestone nonetheless. Other major outbreaks in recent decades, including SARS and MERS, affected far fewer people but had a higher mortality rate.

The new virus has spread to around 90 countries, with the Netherlands and Cameroon each reporting their first cases Friday.