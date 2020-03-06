Honda launches ‘Africa Twin Adventure Sports ‘ in India: Know the features and price

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) has launched its super bike 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India. It is the first BS 6 compliant big bike from Honda. The bookings for the motorbike has commenced early but the delivery will started on May.

The updated version of Africa Twin Adventure Sports has four riding mode options- Tour, Urban, Gravel and Off-Road. Apart from this, there are two additional modes along with customisable user modes.

The big bike is equipped with a 1084 cc engine. The engine is capable of producing 101 PS of maximum power and 195 Nm of peak torque. The bike is available in both DCT and manual transmissions options in India.

The big bike also has cruise control via Throttle by Wire (TBW), new wheelie control, rear lift control and 3-stage cornering lights. It has a 24.8 litre fuel tank and a 6.5 inch Multi-Information Display with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The super bike is priced at Rs.15.35 lakh to Rs.16.10 lakh.