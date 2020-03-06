Indian cricketer names his ‘all-time Test XI’

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has named his ‘all-time Test XI’. Harbhajan has selected Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden as the openers. For number three and four, Harbhajan has named Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar respectively.

Former South Africa cricket Jacques Kallis comes after Tendulkar to take up the all-rounder’s role. Former Australian cricket team team captain, Ricky Ponting is named as the captain of this side. The off-spinner revealed Ponting pipped the likes of Brian Lara, Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen for a spot in his team.

The wicket-keeping role was given to Kumar Sangakkara. Shaun Pollock, Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath formed the fearsome pace trio while Shane Warne was picked at the lone spinner by Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan’s Test XI: Virender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting (C), Kumar Sangakkara (WK), Shaun Pollock, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath