Jan Aushadhi Diwas Celebrations 2020 : PM Modi to participate via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in Jan Aushadi Diwas celebrations on Saturday through Video Conferencing. PM Modi shall interact with seven Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana Kendras.In order to celebrate achievements of the scheme and provide further impetus, March 7 is proposed to be celebrated as ‘Jan aushadi Diwas’ across India. The Prime Minister will interact with store owners and beneficiaries at selected stores.

Every Jan Aushadi outlet will also telecast the message of the Prime Minister through Doordarshan. In selected stores, panel discussions with doctors, media persons, pharmacists and beneficiaries will be organized about these medicines.Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda will be participating in Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana Kendra, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Union Minister of State for Shipping and Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya will be participating in Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana Kendra, Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

Janaushasi Kendras is considered the biggest retail pharma chain in the world with around 6200 outlets in 700 districts.