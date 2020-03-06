Latest NewsInternational

NASA's Mars Rover 2020 gets official name

Mar 6, 2020
NASA’s next Mars rover ‘a life-hunting, sample-caching robot’ scheduled to launch this summer is officially called Perseverance, agency officials announced today (March 5).

The new name suits the car-size rover and its groundbreaking mission nicely, NASA officials said.

“There has never been exploration — never, never been making history — without perseverance,” Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, said during a name-unveiling ceremony today.

“Perseverance is a strong word,” he added. “It’s about making progress despite obstacles.”

