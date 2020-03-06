Rajinikanth’s next with Lokesh Kanagaraj will be announced soon

The latest buzz is that filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to direct Rajinikanth. This has been reported by Tamil media. The film is likely to be officially announced on April 14. It has been also rumored that the film will be produced by Kamal Hassan.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has debuted to Tamil film industry with the film ‘Maanagaram’. After that in the last year he has directed ‘Kaithi’ which has won critical acclaim and was a blockbuster at the box-office.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is now busy shooting his new film ‘Master’. The film has Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.