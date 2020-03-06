Rape accused arrested for drowning 22-month-old daughter

Madhya Pradesh police has arrested a man named Sudarshan Valmik for killing his 22-month-old daughter. Sudarshan Valmik has killed his daughter Devika in January as she was unwell for a long time. Sudarshan Valmik aged 39 was arrested in a rape case earlier. He is a resident of Bhairav Nagar.

“Valmik was upset that Devika was unwell for a long time. On the intervening night of January 16-17, he tied a 15 kilogram stone to the toddler”s body and threw her in a well. He, on January 17, lodged a missing person complaint with Tilwara police station,” informed a top police officer to media.

During the investigation police has find out that some bricks missing from a wall of the house. So the police questioned Valmik and he confessed his crime. The decomposed body of the kid was found in the well on February 26

Police has arrested the accused for abduction, murder and causing disappearance of evidence.