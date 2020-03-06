See the viral video of a baby buffalo chasing a elephant: Watch it here

A video of a baby buffalo chasing and charging a wild elephant has made the social media go crazy. The 17-second long video has already bagged 1.2 lakh views.

In the video we can see a baby buffalo charging an elephant. The elephant is almost ten times of its size. The reason for this is not clear. The elephant, surprisingly, is seen running in backward direction to avoid hurting the baby animal, who continues to charge at him no clear reason.

The hilarious video also highlights the baby buffalo’s mother’s reaction who is seen jumping to its rescue from the giant jumbo and eventually catering him away to the safety.