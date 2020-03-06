Stock market closes in loss for another session

The stock market went down in another session fetching the lowest points with loss. The S&P BSE Sensex Index fell 2.32 percent to end at 37,576, its lowest level since September 19, 2019. For the week, the benchmark index was down 1.88 percent. The NSE Nifty 50 index too ended off the day’s low but with losses of 2.57 percent at 10,979.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1459.52 points (3.79 percent lower) at opening bell at 37,011, the lowest in six months. The 50-share NSE Nifty index opened 362.30 points (3.92 percent) lower at 10,827.