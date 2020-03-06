Tanhaji and Chhapaak has come these streaming platforms

The two popular bollywood movie, Chhapaak and Tanhaji, is streamed on OTT platform Hotstar. The movies were released on January 10, this year.

When Tanhaji managed to earn around Rs 278.47 crore, Chappaak could not fetch much,taking the numbers to 4.44 crore.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji also starred Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Luke Kenny and Sharad Kelkar along with Ajay Devgnn and Kajol in the lead.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak, the first production venture of Deepika Padukone, also starred Vikrant Massey.