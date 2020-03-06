This is how Wuhan barbers groom their customers fearing Corona virus

The Coronavirus is starting to reframe many cultural etiquettes across the globe fearing its transmission considered to be with touch or proximity. Many countries have banned handshakes and other forms of greetings used to express closeness between humans. Recently England cricket team advised their team members to avoid giving handshakes and punch the fists together, a new way of greeting already devised by Millenials.

A video of Chinese barbers with improvised tools for grooming is doing rounds in social media. The barbers have their trimmers and hair dryers attached to very long handles so as to attain a safe distance from the customer. The video filmed inside a Chinese salon even shows a man being shampooed with a sponge tied to a stick. Barbers say the new method is to safeguard both the customer and themselves from Covid-19.

Covid-19 is a highly contagious airborne disease which spreads easily by contact to infected surfaces or by air. The virus in a recent study is found to survive more in metal surfaces causing it to get contaminated easily. Many public modes of transport like metro, taxi, and buses have metal surfaces that help the virus to infect a new host.