Boxing: India’s Amit Panghal enters quarterfinals of Asian Olympic Qualifiers

In boxing, India’s Amit Panghal has entered the quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in 52 kilogram category in Amman, Jordan. He defeated Mongolia’s Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in a split 3-2 decision.

Panghal, who became India’s first silver-medalist at the world championships last year, will now face 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Carlo Paalam of Philipinnes. By winning the quarter finals he can qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the evening session, London Olympics bronze-medalist M C Mary Kom will begin her campaign in 51 kilogram category for a Tokyo Olympics berth. She will take on New Zealand’s Tasmyn Benny in the second round.