Coronavirus: Major events cancelled in UAE

Many major events scheduled to be held on this week and month were cancelled in UAE due to the spreading of coronavirus. The events were cancelled to fight the spreading of the infectious disease.

The UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation ( UAEWJF) has called off all competitions and sports activities until further notice. In a statement released on Friday, the Federation said the decision was made in response to advice and directives issued by the country’s health authorities.

The UAEWJF informed that the decision is part of the Foundation’s efforts to maintain the safety of athletes and to cooperate with the UAE’s authorities to take in all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

The Federation went on to say that all its member clubs must immediately implement the decision.