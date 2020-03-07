Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia limits entry by land

Saudi Arabian government has on Saturday announced a restriction on entry by land into the country. Saudi Arabia has has imposed restrictions on land crossings with its neighbouring countries like United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Only commercial trucks will be allowed to cross the land crossings.

Arrivals from United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain are limited to three airports as a precaution taken over the spread of the coronavirus. The three airports are King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

First: Entry into the Kingdom by arrivals from United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain will be temporarily restricted to airports only.#SPAGOV — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) March 7, 2020

This decision was taken by the Ministry of Interior as per the recommendations of the health authorities. The ministry of health will take all the necessary precautions at the aforementioned airports and the procedures will also apply to the truck drivers and their companions.