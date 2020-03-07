Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia makes important announcement regarding non-Umrah performers

Saudi Arabian authority has made an important announcement regarding the non-Umrah performers. The Saudi Arabia has announced that the Mataf ( area for circumambulation around the Holy Kaaba) will be opened for non-Umrah performers starting from Saturday.

This was announced by Sheikh Dr Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais, the General President of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque Affairs has made an important announcement. Sheikh Dr Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais said that the decision was taken following a Royal order by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

He added that there was a ‘plan drawn up for this purpose’. The inside and outside of the Grand Mosque was cleaned and sterilized earlier.