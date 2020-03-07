Covid-19 forces more UAE events to get cancelled

The rising coronavirus fear has resulted in the cancellation of more events in the UAE. The UAE Wrestling and Judo federation(UAEWJF), called off all competitions and group activities until further notice.

The federation spokesperson said that the safety of athletes is its main priority and the decision is to support UAE’s relevant authorities to take in all precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of the general public.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derei, head of the UAEWJF, explained that the decision includes all local and international championships across all age groups and divisions. The decision is immediately binding to all member athletes.