First look poster of ‘Laika’ starring Uppum Mulakum combo released

‘Uppum Mulakum’ is the most popular and most watched Malayalam television program. circle. Biju Sopanam and Nisha Sarang, the two lead actors of the show are now coming together for a feature film. The film titled as ‘Laika’ is directed by debutant Ashad Sivaraman.

The first look poster of the film has released. Mammootty has shared the poster through his social media handle.The first look poster has Biju Sopanam, Nisha Sarang and a dog.

The story of the film revolves around Raju, a mechanic in the space research organization. Biju Sopanam plays the role of Raju and Nisha Sarang will be seen as his wife, Vimala. Nasser, Baiju Santhosh, Sudheesh, Vijileesh, Noby, Praveena, Aristo Suresh, Sibi Thomas, Sethulekshmi, Roshni, Nandana Varma and many others are part of the cast.

‘Laika’ is scripted by P Muralidharan and Shyam Krishna. On the technical side P Sukumar handles camera and editor is Vipin Mannoor.