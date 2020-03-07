‘Holi is celebrated to molest women’says Islamists and liberals

A group of liberals and Islamists has come forward tarnishing the ‘festival of colours’ -Holi. The group claims that Holi is celebrated to sexually molest women. This was reported by OPIndia quoting some social media posts shared by a group of liberals.

A post shared on the micro blogging website by a user accuses that women are molested all over India brazenly without any objection in the name of festival Holi. Another user in the name of Mini Nair has also came supporting this. She calls men as monsters. This was supported many other liberals and they are saying that during Holi women are molested by men.

An ultra-left group named ‘Baudhkaro’, has come with a song named “Tyohaar – The Anti-Holi song”. The video of the song was shared on social media by the group who claims to follow the teachings of Dr BR Ambedkar.