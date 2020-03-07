India’s Forex reserve touches all-time high: Gold reserve also surges

The data released by the Reserve Bank of India has revealed that the foreign exchange reserve of the country has touched all-time high. The Forex reserve has touched $.481 billion. It was at $.476 billion in the previous week.

The gold reserve of the country also surged by 12% in the last two months. The gold reserve was at $.27.4 billion in December 2019 and has reached $.30.7 billion at the February end.

The Forex reserve has reached Rs.34.75 lakh crore of which Rs.2.2 lakh crore is made up by the gold reserve. The balance is made up by the foreign currency assets. It stands at Rs.32.2 lakh crore.