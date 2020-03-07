Jacqueline Fernandez’s Devasena ‘avatar’ goes viral: See pics

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s new avatar has gone viral in social media. The ‘Kick’ actress was seen in the ‘Devasena avatar’ in a recent photo shoot. The photos of the actress in the costumes of Devasena form the film Bahubali is nice to watch.

Jacqueline Fernandez is a Sri Lankan actress, former model, and the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006 . She debuted in Bollywood in 2009 with the movie ‘Aladin’.

Born into a multiracial family of Canadian, Sri Lankan, and Malaysian descent, Fernandez was raised in Bahrain. After graduating in mass communication from the University of Sydney and working as a television reporter in Sri Lanka, she joined the modeling industry.

She was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, and represented her country at Miss Universe 2006.

Fernandez had her breakthrough role with the psychological thriller Murder 2 released in 2011. It was her first commercial success. This was followed by glamorous roles in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy Housefull 2 (2012) and the action thriller Race 2 (2013), which garnered her an IIFA Award for Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Fernandez went on to star in the top-grossing action film Kick (2014) and the comedies Housefull 3 (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017).

Alongside her screen acting career, Fernandez has worked as a judge in the ninth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (2016–2017).