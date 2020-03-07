Kuwait stops flights services to seven countries including India

Kuwait has announced a suspension of flight service to and from seven countries. Civil Aviation Directorate of Kuwait has announced this temporary suspension. This decision was taken as a precautionary measure to face the spread of coronavirus.

The flights from and to Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka will be suspended from March 7 for one week.

Kuwait has also announced that people who has been in this seven countries in the last two week will be not allowed to enter Kuwait. Only Kuwaitis coming from these seven countries will be allowed to enter the country. They will have to submit to quarantine procedures.