Malayalam channels -Asianet and Media One banned from reporting Delhi riots

The central government banned two Malayalam channels from reporting the Delhi riots. Asianet and Media One, the popular TV channels are banned from reporting the Delhi violence for two days blaming the content hurts communal sentiments.

The channels are prohibited from airing the Delhi violence content with immediate effect starting from 7:30 PM Friday up to 48 hours by the Ministry of information and broadcasting.BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar is the chairman of Jupiter Capital-the main stakeholder of Asianet.

Kerala union of working journalists strongly condemned the Centers move as an infringement of freedom of Press, and a protest demonstration is organized on Saturday.