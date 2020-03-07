Mangalore port officials denies foreign Cruise ship to dock the port

Cruise ship MSC Lirica registered by a tour and cruise liner company registered in the US has been denied entry to Mangalore Port by the officials. The decision to deny entry was in line with the Central government’s order to not permit any foreign vessels to anchor in Indian ports. The Cruise liner was on its way from Mediterranean seas.

Close to 10,000 cruise passengers are stranded in various ports across the globe as the ports deny docking permission on heightened Corona fears.