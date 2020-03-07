Parliament panel gives node to link Aadhar with electoral roll

A Parliamentary committee backed Election Commission of India’s proposal to link Aadhar with Electoral roll for it may help to weed out any duplicate entries and clear out the datasheets.

Ministry of Law related committee recommended that the government undertakes”appropriate actions for the purpose of linking Aadhaar card number with voter I-card to purify the electoral roll which is in the larger interest of democratic polity”.Law ministry is the node for the Election Commission which is a constitutional body.