Southern Railway announces special trains from Thiruvananthapuram

Special train will be operated from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam and Nagercoil on Sunday and Monday, (March 8 and 9) in connection with the annual Attukal Pongala festival.

A special train from Kollam to Thiruvanthapuram will run on Sunday, March 8. The train will leave Kollam at 2.15 pm and will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 4.30 pm. Another special train will be operated from Kollam on Monday, March 9. The train will leave Kollam at 4.30 am and will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram at 6.40 am.

From Thiruvananthapuram special trains will leave to Kollam on Monday at 2.30 pm,3.30 pm and 4.15 pm.

A special train to Nagercoil will be operated from Kochuveli station. The train will leave Kochuveli at 4.30 pm on Monday. The Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil passenger will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 3. pm on Monday. Kochuveli-Nagercoil passenger will leave at 1.45 pm on Monday.