This is how Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi : See pics

It was Nick Jonas’s first ever holi and the pics on social media convey how colorful it went. The two, dressed in white, looked ready to celebrate the festival of colours.

“My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India,” he wrote. While in one photo we see Priyanka and Nick smiling at each other, in another the singer-actor was seen taking a selfie with his wife Priyanka and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

The 27-year-old also shared a video on Instagram.

See pics: