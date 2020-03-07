WHO heightens Covid-19 alarm,’This is not a drill’

Coronavirus outbreak, classified as a pandemic by many nations is not given the deserving seriousness it demands’, said WHO on its statement released late Friday. New cases in Europe and US point to a lack of preparation on the part of hospital and government, the international organization said.

The virus is tightening its grip outside China with S Korea, Iran, and Italy as the major strongholds. Europe and the US are the new active frontiers of the virus.

Slamming the lack of alertness of several World nations, WHO named a long list of countries are not showing the ‘political commitment’, needed to match the level of aggression of the virus.’ This is not a drill’, WHO urged the world to brace for a clear and present danger.