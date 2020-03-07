Women police officials deployed for Maoist hunt

The government of Maharashtra has decided to deploy women police officers for the Maoist hunt. Several women police personnel have been given the opportunity to hunt for Naxals in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra. They have been deployed to combat the danger of Naxalism.

The women police officers are entrusted with the task of collecting intelligence information and keeping a record of all news and information related to naxals. They have to speak to the local residents and must get information about naxals from them.

They will also explore into deep forest areas in order to carry out combining operations as and when required. Gadchiroli district is a stronghold of Naxals .