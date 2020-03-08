Actress says will encourage her daughters to have ‘one night stands’:Claims it is a ‘wonderful thing’

Television star and celebrity Big Boss contestant, Ulrika Jonsson has said that ‘one night stands’ are very beautiful experience. and will not restrict her daughter from doing so.

In her first interview since having sex for first time in 5 years, Ulrika shared these secrets. She says that it was like a romantic rebirth and claimed that the intimacy helped her learn how to love herself again.

“I don’t discourage one night stands. I don’t sit there and say, ‘Go out and”, she said. “What I’m saying is absolutely, we were taught as girls you should not sleep with someone on the first date. Why is that? It’s a natural desire, it’s an amazing, wonderful thing, as long as you’re protecting yourself. You should not feel bad about it”, the actress added.

The TV star and ex-model, 52, announced she had split from her husband Brian Monet in April 2019 after 11 years of marriage. Ulrika revealed that she went on a date with a man she met on social media after chatting online.