Alia Bhatt says she wants a holiday with ‘extra sunshine and extra trees’: See pics

Mar 8, 2020, 08:40 pm IST
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is craving for a holiday. The actress revealed this through a social media post. Alia Bhatt has shared her photo on her Instagram handle. where she said that she wanted a holiday with more sunshine and trees. The picture shows her back to the camera.

“Ummm. One holiday please? With extra sunshine & extra trees.. To go 🙂 thanks”, Alia captioned the photo.

On her work front, Alia was last seen in Kalank and Gully?Boy in 2019, has been shooting for director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. And also the pretty actress has  an array of films — she has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay?Leela Bhansali and RRR?with SS Rajamouli. She will also be seen in her dad Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback film,?Sadak 2 .

