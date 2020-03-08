Boxing: India’s Vikas Krishan, Pooja Rani earn Tokyo Olympic berths

In boxing, India’s star boxers Vikas Krishan, Pooja Rani has earned their berths to Tokyo Olympics 2020. They earned the Olympic berth by entering the semi-finals of the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Amman in Jordan on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals of men’s 69 kilogram category, Vikas Krishan defeated Japan’s Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa.

Pooja Rani defeated Thailand’s Pomnipa Chutee in the 75 kg women category quarterfinals by 5-0. Pooja Rani will face reigning world and Asian champion Li Qian of China in the semifinal encounter.

Meanwhile, India’s Sachin Kumar lost to Chen Daxaing of China in the 81 kilogram men’s category quarterfinals. Other Indian boxers will enter for their matches on today evening.