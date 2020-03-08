Boxing: Mary Kom, Amit Panghal enter quarter-finals

In boxing, India’s ace boxers Mary Kom and Amit Panghal has entered the quarter-finals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers at Amman in Jordan on Sunday. With the win of Mary Kom in the tournament, 11 Indian boxers have till now entered the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In women’s 51 kilogram category, Mary Kom defeated Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Tasmyn Benny of New Zealand by 5-0. Mary Kom will face Irish Magno of Philippines.

India’s World Championship silver medalist, Amti Panghal has entered the quarter-finals of 52 kilogram by defeating Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu of Moggolia. Amit Panghal will next face Southeast Asian Games champion Carlo Paalam of Philippines.