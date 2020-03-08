Coronavirus: A state in India ban entry of foreigners

Arunachal Pradesh has banned the entry of foreigners to the state. The state government has decided to temporary suspend issuing issuing Protected Area Permits (PAPs) to foreigners. The decision was taken as precautionary move to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh has ordered all PAP issuing authorities to suspend the issue of permits till further orders.

As per the law, to enter the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh which shares border with China, foreigners need Protected Area Permits (PAPs).

Earlier, Sikkim has also announced similar decision. India’s neighbouring country, Bhutan has also closed its borders to foreign visitors for 14 days in an effort to limit the spread of the disease.