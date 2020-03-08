Coronavirus: Airlines in UAE announces refund, free travel date change

The airlines in UAE had announced a waiver policy for passengers who were forced to cancel their journey or change their travels due to coronavirus.

Emirates Airlines: Dubai based airline has announced a waiver policy. As per this passengers can change their travel dates for free without penalty. The offer is applicable to all destinations across the Emirates network and tickets issued on or from March 7 to March 31.

Passengers will be able to change their booking to any date with in a 11 month range in the same booking class. Bu the difference in fare may be applied. Current refund and re-booking conditions for tickets issued before March 5 still apply.

Etihad Airways: Passengers who are due to fly before June 30 and if their flights were affected due to restrictions can rebook for departures up to July 15 without any change in fees. Only on change is permitted and further changes will be charged.

FlyDubai: “Passengers who are affected and need to change an existing booking should send an e-mail to letstalk@flydubai.com with ‘Travel restrictions’ in the subject line and will be able to rebook to another destination or arrange a refund.

“Alternatively, please call our Contact Centre on (+971) 600 54 44 45 or send a private message on Facebook,” it said in a statement on its website.

Air Arabia: Passengers whose flights were affected by restrictions may choose to cancel or change their flights at no cost, said the Sharjah based airlines.