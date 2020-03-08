Illegal Bangladeshi migrant having PAN Card and Aadhar Card arrested

Maharashtra police has arrested a Bangladeshi national illegally living in India for over a decade. The man identified as Jamal alias Shaikh Soloman Mulla has also had Pan Card and Aadhar Card. He was nabbed by the The Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) of Pune City Police on Friday.

Shaikh Soloman Mulla came to India a decade ago. He obtained PAN Card and Aadhar Card by submitting forged and fake documents. He has been living in Budhwar Peth area of Pune and is running a pan shop. He is married to a illegal migrant form Bangladesh and couple are indulged in flesh trade in the area.

Police has lodged a FIR against him under sections of Foreigners Act (1946) and Passport(entry to India) Rules 1950.