Intelligence agencies point to Pakistan link in anti-CAA protests

The anti-CAA protests that had stormed the country had links to Pakistan. This has revelaed by the Indian intelligence agencies. The intelligence agencies had gathered specific evidence for this, reported Hindustan Times.

The evidence collected by the agencies reveal that Pakistan had indeed tried to amplify the violence on the streets of Delhi and had made an all-out effort to spread false propaganda at UN Human Rights Council at Geneva by equating the Delhi riots to 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Indian intelligence agencies have picked up cross-country electronic communication where people believed to be Pakistani operatives are reprimanding their sources for failing to organise anti-CAA protests with enough mobs on March 3-4 despite the funding at their disposal.

In one such call, the handler attacks his sources for failing to organise an anti-CAA protest and states that he has to now explain to his higher-ups for the lack of crowds.