ISL: ATK enters finals by beating Bengaluru FC

In football, the two times champions ATK has secured their berth in the Indian Super League final. The Kolkata team defeated the defending champions Bengaluru by 3-1 on the second leg of semi-finals on Sunday and 3-2 on aggregate.

David Williams gave ATK the lead in the 61st minute and then again in the 79th minute. Roy Krishna had equalized in the 30th minute after Ashique Kuruniyan gave Bengaluru FC the lead in just the 5th minute at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

They will face Chennaiyin FC at Goa’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 14.

The result: ATK 3 (Roy Krishna 30, David Williams 63-pen, 79) bt Bengaluru FC 1 (Ashique Kuruniyan 5).