Reliance Jio wants to increase data charges

India’s leading telecom and internet service provider, Reliance Jio wants to increase the charge of the data it providing. A proposal for this was submitted to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) by Reliance JIo.

Reliance Jio has proposed to TRAI that wireless data prices are gradually increased to Rs 20 per GB from Rs 15 per GB currently, after six to nine months while suggesting floor rate for data prices.

While advocating for TRAI’s intervention to prescribe floor price for wireless data service, Jio said voice tariff should continue under forbearance as before as the same will affect the masses and will be difficult to implement.

Jio claimed that the typical Indian consumer is very price sensitive and target floor price should be implemented in 2-3 tranches so as to minimize the impact of increase in tariff.