Samsung Galaxy M21 will be launched in India on March 16: Know specifications

World’s most popular smartphone brand, Samsung will launch its latest smartphone Samsung Galaxy M21 in India. The phone will be launched in India on March 16.

The most striking feature of the Galaxy M21 is said to be its camera. The phone will come with three rear cameras including a 48-MP primary sensor. For selfies the phone is also have 20-MP sensor.

The phone is said to have 6.4-inch display with an Super AMOLED panel. The phone is equipped with Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 128GB combinations. It has a 6000 mAh battery. The phone also has 4 GB RAM and it runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.