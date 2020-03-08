“The anti-CAA protests were designed to show India in bad light”,accuses RSS

Rashtriya Swayamevak Sangh (RSS) has accused that the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act were designed to defame India during the visit of American President. The organization also criticized a section of international media for creating misconceptions about the CAA.

” The anti-CAA protests were designed to show India in bad light during the visit of US President Donald Trump. It was the handiwork of those organizations that have begun to feel the heat from government’s action against illegal money transactions that was being routed from abroad through some NGO’s and the stern steps taken to curb terror activities”, said a RSS leader.

The RSS leader also accused that a section global press has evolved about CAA being anti-Muslim is flawed and biased. He pointed out that the Europe’s efforts to grant citizenship to persecuted Jews and Christians were not seen as anti-Muslim, whereas in India the law is being touted as exclusionist.