Video of Salman Khan showering baby niece with kisses is winning internet: Watch it here

A video of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is winning g the hearts of netizens. The video shows Salman Khan showering kisses to his baby niece Ayat. The video was shared by Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma.

The video shows Salman puckering up to give Ayat a kiss, again and again. While Ayat is seen in a woman’s arms, Salman keeps giving her kisses. “We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan,” Arpita captioned the post.

Arpita and actor husband Aayush welcomed their second child on December 27, which was also the birthday of Salman.

Salman also took to Twitter to express his happiness over the birth of his niece. “Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u!” he wrote.