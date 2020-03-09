Actress Regina Cassandra Latest Photo Gallery : See Pics

Regina Cassandra is an Indian film actress, active primarily in Tamil and Telugu films. When aged nine, she appeared on Splash, a kids’ channel, and later worked in commercials. She also acted in several short films.

Regina started anchoring when she was nine for Splash, a kids’ channel and then moved on to work in commercials. Aged 16, she shot for her first film, Kanda Naal Mudhal directed by V. Priya, which also starred Prasanna, Laila and Karthik Kumar. In the film, Regina portrayed Latha, the 21-year-old pregnant sister of Laila’s character, and has since mentioned that people still find it hard to believe it was her in that role, as she was very young and wore no make-up.

However the film’s low-key release meant that the film failed to gain attention, so she took time out from films and then went on to graduate in psychology from Women’s Christian College, Chennai and took another year off before taking a final call on joining movies.During her break she also acted in several short films, including Balaji Mohan’s Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi alongside Adith Arun, which was later made into a feature film in 2012 under the same name.

In 2020, she signed a Telugu cop drama, a remake of the Korean movie Midnight Runners along with Nivetha Thomas.