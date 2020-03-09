‘Being Indian is my religion’, reveals Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has revealed that his religion is ‘being India’. The national award winning actor said this while an interview. The actor claimed that his upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ also reflects the same sentiment.

“I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion,” said Akshay.

“We make films which have negative and positive roles, I am just playing a character. In every film there will be both good and bad characters, the audience is smart enough to understand what to take back from the film – the good or the bad”, added Akshay.

Sooryavanshi marks Akshay and Rohit’s first project together. The film, scheduled to be released on March 24, also stars Katrina Kaif, Jaaved Jaaferi and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.