Boxing: Five Indian boxers confirmed Tokyo Olympics berth

in boxing, five Indian boxers had secured berth to the coming Tokyo Olympics. The Indian boxers secured the berth by entering the semi-finals of the Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Vikas Krishnan has entered the semi-finals in the men’s 69 kg category. While Pooja Rani and Satish Kumar entered the semi-finals of 75 kg and 91 kg category. Another Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain in 69 kg and Ashish Kumar in 75 kg has also confirmed Tokyo Olympics.

The top five boxers in his category will get a spot in the Tokyo Games. While Rani, Borgohain and Kumar secured their maiden Olympic spots, Krishan will be making his third successive appearance at the quadrennial showpiece, scheduled in July-August.