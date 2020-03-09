Commodity Market: Gold prices shoots up

In the commodity market, the price of yellow metal has gone upwards. Amid the coronavirus outbreak although stock market is witnessing a downward trend globally the price of gold is going up.

As per the market experts, the main reason for this is that now more people invest on gold as they see it as a consistent investment option.

In the global market, the price of spot gold has rose by 1.5% to $.1699.20 per ounce. This is the highest price since December 2012. US gold futures has rose by 1.6% to $.1699.70 per ounce.

The price of palladium fell by 2.9% to $.2492.38 per ounce. The price of platinum was also gone downwards by 1.2% to $.890.41. But the price of silver has surged by 0.3% to $.17.37 per ounce.