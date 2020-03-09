Coronavirus baggage belt begins as amenity at Delhi airport

In line with GOI guidelines and advice from Airport Health Organization, Delhi airport has started a separate baggage belt for passengers arriving from corona hit countries.

The airport spokesperson said that new guidelines are being discussed and a trial run of the same will be taken up very soon. India had begun screening passengers at seven airports from January 17, which was later extended to 21 airports.

Delhi airport authorities had recently completed thermal screening of over 6 lakh passengers and the procedure is followed without break after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic