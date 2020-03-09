Coronavirus: In Kerala around 732 persons under observation:Health ministry issues new advisory

Around 700 people were held under observation in Kerala state for Coronavirus infection. This was revealed by a bulletin released by the Health department in the state.

As per the bulletin, 648 people are under observation in their home and the rest are under observation in hospitals. The coronavirus tests were done for 729 persons. These test were carried out at the National Virology Institute.664 persons were found negative in the test. The health condition of those admitted in the hospital is satisfactory.

The bulletin urged that those who came from countries affected by the coronavirus must stay at home under observation.

The bulletin also advised people to avoid touching rails used to hold and to keep queues in places of worship and where large amount of people gathers. If railings are touched make sure to wash hands thoroughly. The bulletin also advises to keep a hands distance apart from other people in crowds .

Hugging and handshakes are also to be avoided. Try not to touch the face, nose, and eyes. Those who are having coughs, breathlessness, fever, or those with kidney ailments, diabetes, heart problems must stay at home and rest . The authorities also asked to use handkerchiefs when coughing and sneezing.