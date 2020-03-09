CPI(M) blocks party chief Sitaram Yechury’s nomination for Rajya Sabha

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has blocked party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s nomination for the Upper House.According to report, the CPI(M) has cited political compulsions and party’s code of Rajya Sabha nomination for not allowing Sitaram Yechury file nomination from West Bengal for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election. The decision was taken in a party meeting which was held on February 6 in Delhi.

A senior party leader said that the party does not nominate the same leader for the Rajya Sabha for more than two terms.The elections for 55 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on March 26, 2020. The announcement was made by the Election Commission on February 25.

This is the second time when CPI(M) has stalled Yechury’s entry to Rajya Sabha. He was a Rajya Sabha member from 2005 to 2017. In 2017, CPI(M) refused to renominate Yechury from West Bengal, though the Congress had offered the seat to the party.